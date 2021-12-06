BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $785.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

