Blank Wallet Market Capitalization Achieves $11.16 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

