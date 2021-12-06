Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Shares of Blue Star Foods stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Star Foods will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

