Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,948. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.18, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

