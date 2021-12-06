BMO Capital Markets Cuts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$42.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded Capital Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of CPXWF opened at $29.64 on Friday. Capital Power has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $36.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

