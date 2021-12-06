BMO Capital Markets Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $500.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $449.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.83. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

