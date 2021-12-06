BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNPQY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.09) to €52.60 ($59.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €65.00 ($73.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from €63.00 ($70.79) to €66.00 ($74.16) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

BNPQY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.78. 235,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,427. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.63%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

