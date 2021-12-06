Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BSX stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 236,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,983. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 614,516 shares of company stock worth $26,741,035. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

