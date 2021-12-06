Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.14. 7,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

