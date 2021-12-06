Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh makes up approximately 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.72. 264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,590. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $82.63 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

