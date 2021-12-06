Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.96. 2,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,579. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.