Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 1,165 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 150,210 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,295,000 after acquiring an additional 131,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.