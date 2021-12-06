Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $137.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average is $143.41. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $383.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $48,955,900.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock worth $808,052,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

