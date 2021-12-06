Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $2.58 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,016 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.