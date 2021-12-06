Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after purchasing an additional 169,821 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $108.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $111.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

