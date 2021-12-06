BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, backing impressive production growth. The British energy giant added that the target of adding a net production of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021 from key new upstream projects has already been met successfully. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. The company has set a goal of developing 50 gigawatts of net renewable energy generating capacity in a decade, representing a massive improvement from the 2.5 gigawatts capacity the company has produced so far. However, the integrated firm expects its refining margin to drop in the December quarter due to seasonal demand. Also, the firm’s balance sheet has more debt exposure than the industry. BP expects high maintenance activities to hurt its bottom line.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $26.91 on Monday. BP has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BP by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

