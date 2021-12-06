BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in BP by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 47,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in BP by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 128,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,085,683. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

