Brian P. Lynch Purchases 15,000 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.62. 1,596,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,658. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after buying an additional 435,371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 55,262 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 323.8% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

