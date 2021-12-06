Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $67.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after buying an additional 676,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

