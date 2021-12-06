British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get British Land alerts:

BTLCY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. 129,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,736. British Land has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.