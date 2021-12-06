Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.26 and the highest is $3.36. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $12.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,937,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $122.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

