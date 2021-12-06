Brokerages Anticipate Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05.

AGTI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,236.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,946. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

