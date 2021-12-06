Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 58,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth about $10,773,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.