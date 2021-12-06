Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 58,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth about $10,773,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.