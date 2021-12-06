Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,875 shares of company stock worth $5,504,314 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amcor has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.