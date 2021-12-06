Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in B&G Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. 13,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,197. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

