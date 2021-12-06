Brokerages Anticipate Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to announce sales of $153.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $156.00 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $281.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $596.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.90 million to $597.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $636.26 million, with estimates ranging from $602.63 million to $658.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 653,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.