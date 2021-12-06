Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.05. 554,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

