Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.02 Million

Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post $36.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.42 million and the highest is $36.62 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $32.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $139.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.01 million, with estimates ranging from $147.92 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Aegis increased their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 207,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.18 million, a P/E ratio of 449.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 67,438 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

