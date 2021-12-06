Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of JNPR opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $33.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $132,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $91,353,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $56,210,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 230.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,576,000 after buying an additional 1,281,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $33,396,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

