Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce ($0.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($9.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.22) to ($8.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of PDS traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 47,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,049. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $9,274,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $8,410,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 121,260 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 100,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $4,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

