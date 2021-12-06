Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.3% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,433. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

