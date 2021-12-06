Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Post $2.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $5.31 on Wednesday, reaching $207.58. 2,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,715. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.07 and its 200-day moving average is $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 285.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 123,488 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $2,008,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

