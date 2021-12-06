Brokerages Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report sales of $237.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $244.50 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $337.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.21. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

