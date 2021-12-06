Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.20. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 9,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.39 million, a P/E ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

