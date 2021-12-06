Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Target Price at $48.88

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.
ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.
In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $65.99.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.
