Brokerages Set Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) PT at $71.34

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:ATH opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.70. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.01.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Athene will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $81,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,367 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Athene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Athene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

