Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Target Price at C$60.31

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.31.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BEI.UN opened at C$53.67 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$33.06 and a twelve month high of C$57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.72.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

