Brokerages Set Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target at $139.60

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Gitlab stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

