Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Target Price at $382.00

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $382.00.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 317.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 80.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $7.97 on Friday, hitting $298.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,445. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.84. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $268.08 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

