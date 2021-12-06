Brokerages Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) PT at $71.73

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.45. 4,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 122.05%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.