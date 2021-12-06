Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target at $18.85

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEGXF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

SEGXF opened at $19.10 on Friday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

