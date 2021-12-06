Brokerages Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) PT at $1,875.00

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,875.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAUHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $103.75 on Friday. Straumann has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

