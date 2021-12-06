Brokers Issue Forecasts for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $349.08 on Monday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $601.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.31 and its 200 day moving average is $436.35.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

