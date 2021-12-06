C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $36.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.44.

NYSE:AI opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 361,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,398,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

