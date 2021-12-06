Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,231 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 57,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.07. 73,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,047. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

