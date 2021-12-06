Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,244. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.37 and its 200 day moving average is $208.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

