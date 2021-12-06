Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,457,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.51. 3,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

