Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

TAN traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.37. 115,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,472. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

