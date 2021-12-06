Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 166.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cadiz worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 72.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.02. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

