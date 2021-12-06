Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $62.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.